COVID-19 vaccination attracts massive recruitment in Lagos health sector

The Federal Government on Monday started the administration of new vaccines marking the beginning of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. The second phase of the vaccination programme came to life after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Lagos State Health Service Commission (LSHSC) has commenced mass recruitment of clinical workers to fill existing vacancies and address manpower deficit in all public secondary health facilities in the state.

This, it said, is in fulfilment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s promise of making quality healthcare accessible to the residents of the State.

The permanent secretary of LSHSC, Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, in a signed statement, said the administration had approved the recruitment of large numbers of health workers while also directing that exit replacement be ensured as and when due to cushion the effects of brain drain, which he noted, occurred in the health sector from time to time.

According to Eniayewun, the recruitment, which is aimed at reducing the negative impact of brain drain in the sector, is also to ensure that residents get optimal health care whenever they access government hospitals for medical services.

“Vacancies needing to be filled include Consultants, Registrars, Medical and Dental officers, Health Records Officers, Pharmacists, Nurses, Medical Laboratory Scientists and Physiotherapists. Others are Radiographers, Optometrists, Dental Therapists and Technologists, Medical Laboratory and Dental Technicians as well as House Officers and Interns.

“Interested candidates are expected to apply online, from Monday, August 16 (today) to Saturday, September 4 through the LSHSC’s portal at http://www.lshscrecruitment.com.ng. Only shortlisted candidates will however be contacted for the computer-based test and interview,” the statement added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has also approved the upgrading of five comprehensive hospital centres to the status of general hospitals.

Eniayewun named the affected comprehensive centres in Onikan, Harvey Road, Ebute-Metta, Ijede, as well as Ketu-Ejirin as facilities to be upgraded and equipped to reflect their new status, increasing the number of general hospitals in the State from 27 to 32.