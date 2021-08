On a local radio program on Friday, 13 August 2021 the on-air personality hosting the show wanted to know why Nigeria with all her about 200 million people was not considered by Johnson & Johnson for a vaccine production deal it signed with South Africa recently. Interestingly, news of the deal was disclosed by Amadou…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login