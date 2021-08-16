President Buhari in isolation after exposure to COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari is self-isolating following exposure to a company that tested positive for COVID-19.

Buhari has just returned from a trip from the United Kingdom that brought him in contact with officials of Nigeria’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, some of who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Their positive test led to the closure of the High Commission facilities for 10 days beginning on Thursday.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, said it is in observance of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guideline, Confirming President Buhari’s self-isolation according to a report in The Nation.

Besides the President, all those who accompanied him on the trip did the mandatory PCR test on Friday and will follow it with the second test days later.

He said: “Mr President and all of those on his delegation will be isolated in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel.”

In the President’s company were Geoffrey Onyeama, foreign affairs minister; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for Education; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA) and Ahmed Abubakar, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General.

On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja on Friday, the President was received by top government officials including Service Chiefs and senior aides led by Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff.