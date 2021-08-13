Nigeria shuts London High Commission office over COVID-19 scare

The Nigerian High Commission in London has shut down its office for the next ten days after some officials tested positive to COVID-19.

The Commission made this known in a statement on Thursday in which it expressed regrets for any inconveniences the closure of the office may cause and solicited for the support of the general public.

The statement titled ‘Closure of Nigeria High Commission, London’ read; “This afternoon the Head of Immigration and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to Covid-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials who tested negative will also isolate for the next ten days.

“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing of officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with Covid-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulations of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next ten days in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”