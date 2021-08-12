Former First Lady Hadiza Shagari dies of COVID-19 in Abuja

Hadiza Shagari, wife of Former Nigerian leader, Shehu Shagari is dead.

Shagari died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto), one of her grandson said in a statement issued on behalf of the family.

Read also: Hoping that the COVID–19 pandemic will not be forever

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”