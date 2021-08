Torrens University, Australia varsity said it has signed a partnership deal with Ehizua Hub to provide students in Africa with greater access to online study options. The Nigerian-based Ehizua Hub is a social enterprise that provides equal access to education, as well as fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by bridging financial and digital divides. The partnership…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login