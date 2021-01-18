COVID-19 test not requirement for students’ resumption– FG

The Federal Ministry of Education says no Covid-19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

Ben Goong, spokesperson of the ministry, said in Abuja on Monday as schools resumed for academic session.

There have been concerns among parents and guardians over possible payment for Covid-19 test for their wards as schools nationwide begin to resume.

But the position of the federal ministry has clarified the issue, as Goong said only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

“School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo Covid-19 test before they are accepted in their schools,” he said.