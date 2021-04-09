COVID-19: Lagos eases restrictions on event centres

The Lagos State government has approved the easing of restrictions earlier imposed on event centres across the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions were imposed a measure to limit community transmission of the deadly virus, which has claimed millions of lives, globally.

This has been disclosed by the state commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the director-general of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, in a statement.

Mojola stated that the state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders, has approved the lifting of the restrictions imposed on social centres, with immediate effect.

“Further to the above and riding on the order of the governor, the commissioner for tourism, the director-general of Lagos safety commission, hereby issue this press release that stipulates the new guidelines for social/event facilities.”

All event centres must hold a valid license of the Lagos ministry of tourism, prior to operating as an event centre in the state.

All event centres must be duly registered and verified on the Lagos State safety commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event.

An event safety clearance must be obtained from the Lagos safety commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition.

Safety marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from the Lagos safety commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50 percent of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein occupancy limit stickers provided by the Lagos safety commission must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall.

Maximum allowable capacity for event centres irrespective of occupancy limit, is 500 people. Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event. Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be six people on a table of ten persons. Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of 6-hours.

All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitisers. All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitisers.

Temperature checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility. Guests and service providers with temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground. Hand sanitisers must be positioned at the entry points and different spots within the hall.

All event centres must endeavour to display standard COVID-19 safety signs. The signs must be bold and installed at conspicuous locations. Event centre owners/planners/vendors would be responsible for any breach of protocols by their staff.

The press statement warned that any violation of this protocol shall attract fines and penalties in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.