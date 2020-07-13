COVID-19: FCT minister tasks health professionals on synergy

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello has urged health professionals to collaborate with each other to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bello gave the advice when a delegation from the FCT Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) visited him in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that the successes recorded in the fight against Covid-19 were largely due to the synergy between the various health professionals in the FCT.

Bello, therefore, urged them to continue to function as a unified team in the fight against Covid-19.

The minister commended the good works of all the health workers in the FCT especially for their efforts at combating the Coronavirus disease.

He pledged that the FCT administration would continue to partner with the PSN as a large number of its members are staff of the FCTA who are also involved in the fight against the COVID-19.

Bello urged the PSN to forge a robust relationship with the National Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in order to reduce the menace of drug abuse among residents of the territory.

Chairman of the FCT PSN, Jelili Kilani, commended the FCTA for the support it has always rendered to the association.

Kilani emphasised the need for greater collaboration between the PSN and the FCTA.

The PSN used the visit to donate personal protective equipment, first aid materials and hand hygiene products to the FCTA.