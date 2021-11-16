Court convicts seven for cyber-fraud in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal command, secured the conviction of seven internet fraudsters before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Oyo State.

The convicts are; Williams Ikechukwu Williams, Aizoba Opeyemi Stephen, Damilare Godwin Asore, Basit Oladeji Bamidele, Babajide Oluwapelumi Bolaji, Abayomi Stephen Aderohunmu and Oladokun Tobi Oladimeji.

Wilson Uwujaren, head – media and publicity of the anti-graft agency, said they were all convicted after pleading guilty to one count separate charges of fraudulently impersonating some foreigners, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

Justice Agomoh sentenced Asore to ten months imprisonment; Oladokun and Babajide were jailed nine months each; Aderohunmu seven months; Williams and Aizoba bagged five months each, while Basit received one-month prison term.

In addition to the jail terms, Oladokun was ordered to restitute his victim, Darlene Miller, the sums of $2,350 and N565, 369 domiciled in his bank account.

Aderohunmu was ordered by the court to pay the sums of $700, N350, 058, and N4, 860 domiciled in his Polaris Bank account as restitution to his victim, Davida Henderson.

Aizoba was ordered to restitute his victim, Jahneda Thea, the sum of $1,000. Williams and Basit were ordered to return the sums of $1,600 and $880as restitution to their victims through the Federal Government.