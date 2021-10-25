EFCC detains Anyim over N780m aviation ministry fund

Anyim Pius Anyim, former secretary to the Government of the Federation has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with the ongoing probe of a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah.

ThePunch report that, Ayim was grilled on Sunday for several hours in connection with the fund which was traced to a company in which he was a director.

The report further revealed that, the former SGF arrived at the EFCC office in the afternoon on Sunday and was quizzed for over six hours.

The report said that he was in EFCC custody throughout Sunday, and May be detained till Monday.

The detention of the former SGF is coming days after Oduah was named in the Pandora Papers as one of 10 Nigerians hiding their wealth in tax havens.

The EFCC is believed to have commenced a probe of Oduah and others named in the report.

”Investigations revealed that part of the aviation ministry’s N780 million was traced to a company in which Anyim has interest. He is presently cooperating with investigators,” the source said.

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had no information on Anyim’s detention.