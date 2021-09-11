Church leaders call for love, unity as Easter Ajayi dedicates auditorium

Some notable Church leaders have called for love and unity among the body of Christ in Nigeria, as Esther Abimbola Ajayi, founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church (Cherubim & Seraphim), underscores the importance of obeying God at the divine dedication of the Church held recently at Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new Cathedral, which started in 2017 with 7,000 capacity for worshipers was built by Cappa and D’Alberto, with facilities such as vocational learning centre, clinic, gym, swimming pool, among others.

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide (RCCG), said that the only way out of all the problems plaguing the nation was for leaders in the country as well as every Nigerian to fully embrace Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ, as the Way, the Truth and the Life does not only have the capability to lead out of problems, sicknesses and bondage, He also has the power to lead into joy and freedom as well as paving the way forward,” Adeboye said, while speaking as the guest minister at the dedication.

Samson Ayokunle, president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on his part identified the absence of unity in the country, as the major problem that has been tearing the nation apart with untold trauma on Nigerians. “If we can be united for a common cause, Nigeria will be a better country to live in”.

According to him, God has not made Nigeria to be difficult, rather individuals make it difficult ourselves. He further posited that he who does not love does not know God.

“When anyone kills in the name of God, he is a devil incarnate. He does not know God. He is a liar. Without love, we cannot move forward,” Ayokunlesaid.

He further said that every drum of division has come as a result of bad leadership over the years. “We have hated ourselves and things have not been well with us and I pray that God will stir us to love one another. When we love one another, we would do justice in any position we find ourselves,” Ayokunle stated.

Esther Abimbola Ajayi, founder, Love of Christ Generation Church (Cherubim & Seraphim), said the Lord asked her to leave the United Kingdom in October 2017, and that He would be giving her a ministry that would be world-wide in nature.

“I believe and came. We are today dedicating this edifice for people all over the world to worship,” Ajayi said,underscoring the importance of obeying God.