Enjoy these books this Easter weekend, on Okadabooks

It’s Easter already! Seems just like yesterday when we first said “welcome to 2021” to one another. The year is fast-running, and you need to keep up, most especially with the goals you set out for yourself in it. If one of those goals is to read a new book at least once a month (this really should be part of your 2021 goals), we’ve got you covered with good places to start this April. Here are three (3) books we think you’ll enjoy reading this Easter holiday weekend.

Easter in Lagos by Sharon Abimbola Salu

It’s Easter Sunday in Lagos. People are excited and celebrating. But Eyitomi misses her Grandma. In a heartfelt letter, she gives her grandmother Seven Reasons Why She Should Spend her next Easter in Lagos. But Mummy and Daddy have a surprise of their own.

This storybook celebrates the enduring bonds of love between grandparents and grandchildren and shows how people connect with family during special holidays. Read More.

Love Happens Eventually by Feyi Aina

Nifemi Ajayi is single, not searching and not expecting to ever get married. When her younger sister trips at a family wedding event, a visit to the hospital puts her in the sights of Dr Esosa Aghomo. There is instant chemistry. Esosa ticks every box on her checklist and there’s no reason not to invite him to her grandmother’s 60th birthday celebration.

Then her uncle, Toba, shows up at the party, tall, handsome and grown out of his teenage awkwardness. He is much cooler than Nifemi remembers and is sporting a sexy new girlfriend who is the cynosure of every eye present.

A death in the family and a will reading reveals a big family secret and the truth about Toba’s parentage. This raises many questions for Nifemi, topmost of which is how to handle an uncle who is no longer exactly an uncle. Even more when she finds she can’t trust Esosa. Read More.

Boom Boom by Jude Idada

Osaik is an eight-year-old boy. He is charming and has an unusual ability to hear things no one else hears. His world is thrown into disarray when a debilitating disease takes his mother from him. Despite his grief, he has to find a way of saving his little sister, Eghe, from the same disease. Alongside his dad, and Kompa his dog, they begin a race to get her all the help she needs. It is not an easy one, because at every turn there is a new obstacle to avoid and a new hurdle to climb. In this dramatic, fast paced story of loss, faith and hope, the limits of love, sacrifice, friendship, loyalty and family ties are tested as the struggle to save his sister’s life brings Osaik and those around him to a new knowledge of the world they can see, the world they cannot see, and the part of themselves they never knew existed. Read More.