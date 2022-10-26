Child abuse, others take centre stage at Ayoola Series Photography Exhibition

Child Abuse, growth and process, and time are the focus of the Ayoola Series Photography Exhibition, an exhibition put together by Ayoola Oluwatosin Azeez, a prolific and versatile photographers in Nigeria, who is also the CEO of Lypix Studios.

The Ayoola Series Photography Exhibition, which comes with the debut edition themed Time Will Tell will have the body of work projecting images around these issues and it promises to be instructive and educative as well.

Speaking at his Lagos Studio while hosting the media, he said “this has always been one of my dreams, to put up an exhibition that can speak to society, using my works to correct some of the ills of society. Having been a professional photographer for almost two decades, it is only appropriate for my company to come up with this kind of exhibition at this time”, he said.

Ayo George, project manager of Kijani Media Communications also shed more light on the information, timelines and activities to look forward to.

He said “we are excited to be on such a project, a project that has art, humanity, education and values all in one exhibition. It will be holding at the Gallery of the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island for 7days. Starting from the 20th of November to the 27th, excluding the 21st, which is a closed day at the Landmark Gallery”.

“The event will be a platform to also connect with art lovers, art collectors, photographers, and eminent personalities from across Lagos and Nigeria. It promises to be 7days of time well spent. Ayoola alongside some other partners and curators will be telling the guests about a photography campaign that commences after this year’s edition of the series. We’ll look forward to seeing everyone at the exhibition”, he said.