Meet Paramount’s 10 culture squad members championing African culture

This Africa Month, the Paramount Culture Squad are doing it ‘For the Culture’.

Paramount Africa has refreshed its Culture Squad to continue the mission of giving African originality a bigger stage and empowering the youth.

In May, Africa celebrates continental unity and cultural pride. In line with this, the Culture Squad are a powerhouse ensemble from Paramount’s iconic brand channels including MTV Base, BET Africa, Nickelodeon and MTV, showcasing the richness of African youth and entertainment pop-culture.

At the heart of the ‘For the Culture’ campaign lie 10 oracles of African pop culture. Embodying the essence of African youth, the Culture Squad members have their fingers on the pulse of what is hot and shaping the future of African entertainment.

They lead conversations, push boundaries, and influence cultural shifts with their contagious energy and unwavering commitment to amplifying voices from every corner of the continent.

Monde Twala, senior vice president and co-general manager of Paramount Africa and Lead BET International, says, “Africa’s time is now! The Paramount Culture Squad exemplifies our dedication to empowering young Africans, giving African originality a bigger stage, and ensuring that the diverse voices of our youth are heard loud and clear. We are thrilled to be working with these exceptionally talented content curators and excited to open doors for the next generation of cultural trailblazers.”

The ten culture squad members are:

For MTV Base:

Ilo, aka Ilowitdflo: A captivating force on MTV Base who brings undeniable charisma to the screen, connecting with MTV Base audiences with his infectious energy. Last year, he won the ‘Prize for On-Air Personality’ at the 17th Future Awards Africa. Catch him on Top Ten Street Anthems, Thursdays at 19:00 WAT, Official Naija Top Ten on Saturdays at 18:00 WAT and Word on the Streets on Sundays at 20:00 WAT on DStv channel 322.

Oluchi: Known as the Master of the Mic, recently joined the squad in March 2024 and she is stepping up to the challenge. She always finds a way to bring her unique and interesting perspectives onto the screen. Catch her on Word on the Streets on Sundays at 20:00 WAT and watch out for her on Ghosted, coming soon to DStv channel 322.

Caddy: A blend of charisma, fashion, colour and vibes! Caddy is a radio DJ as well as an MTV Base culture squad member and one word to describe him is FRESH. Catch him on Newsish, Monday – Friday at 17:00 and on SA Hits Countdown on Saturdays at 12:00 CAT on DStv channel 322.

Lerai: A familiar face on the network, Lerai is a force to be reckoned with. Opinionated, intelligent and so much fun! She is a social activist and is passionate about empowering youth. Catch her on Newsish, Monday – Friday at 17:00 CAT and don’t miss her on Choose or Lose, a one hour special on 15 May at 17:30 CAT on DStv channel 322.

Shamiso: With her signature style and outspoken personality, she brings a bold and unapologetic voice to MTV Base, earning her the well-deserved title — “Shameless.”Catch her on Newsish, Monday – Friday at 17:00 CAT and on SA Hits Countdown on Saturdays at 12:00 CAT on DStv channel 322.

For BET Africa:

Ayanda MVP: Combining the energy of a club DJ with the skill required for being a radio DJ proves that Ayanda is a force to be reckoned with. Her undeniable leading lady presence will always have you glued to the screen on BET Africa. Catch her on Beatz & Rhymes, Monday- Friday at 16:30 CAT on DStv channel 129.

Daala: The multitalented presenter, influencer, content creator, model, and host who joined the Culture Squad in April 2024 is known as “the Goddess of Skillz”, and for good reason, too, as she brings her array of talents to the channel. Catch her on BET A List on 4 June at 20:25 WAT/ 21:25 CAT and BET Streetz on Wednesdays at 20:25 WAT/ 21:25 CAT on DStv channel 129.

Leddi G: A true citizen of the world. Leddi G brings her passion for travel, beauty and fashion to BET Africa. Calm, cool and cultured, you can catch Leddi G on BET Streetz every Thursday at 20:25 WAT/ 21:25 CAT on DStv channel 129.

For Nickelodeon:

Craig: The self-proclaimed Zulu James Bond because he always brings the mystery. He is no stranger to the screen, having acted in a number of local TV shows and he is also a gifted TV presenter. Catch him on NickMusic, weekdays at 16:25 CAT on NickToons, DStvchannel 308.

Biko Star: Her admirable singing talents and huge social media following make her a captivating presence on the channel. She is the youngest and newest member of the culture squad and will make her debut on NickMusic on 1 July at 16:25 CAT on NickToons, DStvchannel 308.

The Paramount Culture Squad is here to move culture forward. At the centre of African cultural innovation, they host iconic TV shows on their respective channels for the viewers, interview global stars, showcase the diversity of African creativity, and grace screens with their infectious energy and undeniable charisma.