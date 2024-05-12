‘After Fall’: Adesola leaps into conservative colour period through painting

Historically, artists pass through periods, either in application of colour, style, technique or theme, creating contents that enrich documenting their careers.

For Olamide Ayomipo Adesola, her paintings, currently, are in the period of highlighting and celebrating her gender’s challenges across status of human endeavour.

Like most artists whose works transit from one period to another, Adesola is not also immuned to the risk ahead as regards how people respond in appreciation or reject such new textures. For example, one of her recent works seemed to be less in bright background colours compared to most of her past paintings.

Art interpretation

Titled ‘After fall’, the painting seemed to lean more towards conservative colour application. Perhaps, this painting marks Adesola’s own leap into the blind period of which some hidden masterly fruits may emerge.

However, in thematic context, ‘After fall’ is a visual representation of a woman’s journey through different stages of life with some certain choice of colours.

With the painting, Olamide tried to explore the concept of a woman’s identity beyond her youthful looks. The palette chosen for this exploration plays a crucial role in conveying the emotions and theme of the artwork.

Known for her ‘ayo lamide’ signature, she made use of warm and earthy tones such as deep red, orange, and brown, which was a way to symbolize the transition from youthfulness to maturity. These colours evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia, representing the passage of time and the wisdom that comes with age. Women go through several stages in life, from birth, as a toddler to adolescent stage before turning to full grown women.

The fall season serves as a metaphor, symbolizing the natural cycle of life and the changing seasons that we all experience. Just as the leaves fall from trees and the landscape transforms, the painting portrays that there is beauty and strength in embracing the changes that come with time. The warm earthy tones used in the artwork reflect the colours of autumn and evoke a sense of seasonal transition.

Inspiration behind Adesola’s art

Adesola’s art tells stories of women, especially African women, and she has used every means to portray this.

By incorporating nature into the painting, Olamide has been able to convincingly create a connection between the natural world and the journey of a woman.

The masterpiece titled ‘After fall’ does not only explore the concept of a woman’s identity beyond her youthfulness but also evidently explains the transformative power of nature and its ability to inspire personal growth and reflection.

Adesola was the creative director for “AYOOBA – art workshop therapy and exhibition”, UK; she exhibited at Pineapple Black Summer Show, Middlesbrough, UK, on December 22, 2023, showed in Destiney Femmielle exhibition, in honour of International Women’s Day at Alexis Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos in 2019; exhibited at Second Ibadan Affordable Art Show in 2019 at KS Motel, Ibadan, Oyo State; and also featured in Outburst, a group exhibition, at Alliance Francaise, Dugbe, Ibadan.

Adesola also participated in various exhibitions, organised by The Holy Art Gallery, London.