IWD: Women urged to embrace entrepreneurship to drive growth

Women in Africa’s biggest economy have been urged to embrace entrepreneurship and politics to drive inclusive economic growth.

The experts who spoke during activities to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day Celebration in Abia State, emphasised the role of women in driving sustainable economic growth.

Chioma Ibezim, leadership coach, speaking on the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ underscored the importance of women’s inclusion in political decision-making processes and well as financially adding value in the home front.

She emphasized that when women are actively involved in politics and entrepreneurship they bring diverse perspectives and innovative solutions to the table, thereby fostering economic growth and development.

“I encourage women to step forward and actively engage in politics to drive economic growth,” she said.

“Our voices need to be heard in decision-making processes to ensure policies that address the needs of women and promote economic empowerment,” she remarked.

Read also: Examining the IWD, Wema Bank’s ‘She Empowers Her Award’ by SARA and five iconic winners

Ibezim further highlighted the impact of women’s leadership in driving sustainable development and urged women to leverage their skills, expertise, and passion to effect positive change in their communities.

She called for the establishment of mentorship programs, training workshops, and networking opportunities tailored to women interested in politics.

“We need to create supportive environments that empower women’s political confidence and patriotic zeal,” Ibezim mentioned.

The leadership coach stressed the need for women to mobilize their communities, build coalitions, and advocate for issues that directly impact women and marginalized groups.

“By mobilizing at the grassroots level, women can amplify their voices and advocate for policies that promote gender equality, social justice, and economic empowerment,” she asserts.

She encouraged women to leverage technology and social media platforms as powerful tools for political activism and advocacy.

Also, Priscilla Chidinma Otti, wife of the Abia state governor, harped on

the need for women to overcome barriers and stereotypes that hinder their participation in politics.

She went further to appreciate the keynote speaker, Ibezim, saying she has become an inspiration and a role model to women today.