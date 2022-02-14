Awosika, Aboyeji among 15 speakers for Agility Conference 2022

Awosika, former chairman of First Bank, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, former managing director of Flutterwave are among 15 speakers who would speak at the 2022 Agility Conference

The virtual conference scheduled to take place from April 5th to 7th, 2022 is a regional scrum gathering themed ‘Agility for Competitive Advantage – Africa Time is Now.”

The Organiser, Coach Aanu Gopald, speaking about the event promised participants to expect exciting and fully packed thought provoking sessions.

He also assured that during the 2022 regional scrum gathering, individuals will be empowered, as well as get assistance and answers to concerns about how to create positive innovative disruptions in Africa.

“The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe,” she said.

“Each day features industry leaders, Agile and technology experts sharing their expertise on how to unlock the enormous potentials of Nigeria and Africa into an era of agility-driven growth, prosperity, economic development and pride,” she further said.

“Those that are new to Agile, get ready for three days of disruptive ideas and ground-breaking insights as we bring together the most revolutionary minds on how Nigeria, Africa can innovate faster than any other continent in the world.”

Gopald also announced that for Agile professionals attending the conference will earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs) that can be applied to Scrum Alliance and PMI certification renewal.

She also noted that the conference is so important due to the unprecedented change, the ability for Africa to move faster than the global market in day-to-day decision making and capability development has become a competitive advantage.

She added that the conference will provide a platform for disruptive ideas and ground-breaking insights. “In this era of unprecedented change, the ability for Africa to move faster than the global market in day-to-day decision making and capability development has become a competitive advantage.”

“As we bring together the most revolutionary minds on how Nigeria, Africa can innovate faster than any other continent in the world.”

On the activities schedule for the three-day signature conference she said over 1000 attendees are expected from Sub-Saharan Africa, Africans in the diaspora and an international audience.

The conference she added is free and includes 15 Speakers which include Ibukun Awosika, Ola Brown, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji among others with a focus on 21st-century leadership, disruptive innovation, and economies of scale.

“We carefully selected our speakers with the goal of bringing really thought-provoking, disruptive ideas to the table with actionable outcomes, interested professionals can use this link for registration.”