Future of work to take centre stage at 10X Thrive conference

The future of work and strategies for thriving in the next normal will be in focus at the maiden 10X Thrive Conference which opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Career experts such as Lanre Olusola, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Olumide Soyombo, among others will be on the ground to facilitate the career suite: a four-hour comprehensive guide to the world of work.

The two-day global conference will bring together a retinue of world-class speakers and business leaders from some of the world’s most successful companies and businesses from a wide range of fields.

On the second day, the Growth Suite will focus on growth across multiple facets of career, business, and personal development, while also connecting with some of the best minds in branding, marketing, funding, career development, digital technology, self-development and leadership.

Among the world-class speakers and business executives scheduled to grace the conference are the award-winning actor and founder of Dakore Beauty, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; popular digital media strategist, JJ Omojuwa; Senior Engineer, Experience Innovation Strategist at Dell Technologies, Nicole Reineke; Founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Ameyaw Debrah; Tax Leader, Africa Diversity & Inclusion Leader at PwC, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe; and 11-year-old National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi.

Others are President of the American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, Ayesha Bedwei-Ibe; Accomplished Information Technology Professional and Founder of Toybeth Systems, Elizabeth Olawoyin; LinkedIn Visibility Coach and personal branding expert, Glory Edozien; Founder and Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola;

Organized by Rachel Onamusi, Founder and CEO of London-based VN Sync, and Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at Lagos-based GLG Communications, the global conference will combine keynote interviews and fireside chats, one-to-one coaching, networking opportunities, and conversations to deliver real, practicable tips that attendees can immediately apply to their personal and professional lives for success.

Participants from anywhere in the world can register to attend the conference for free at The 10X Thrive Conference portal.

“After the prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption we’ve all experienced in the last 2 years, this conference will offer actual action items that participants can start working on in order to achieve some great feats for 2022 as we make peace with the constant changes around us,” said Rachel Onamusi.

“From our experience in helping clients and collaborators to host conferences, Rachel and I noticed that people are tired of attending conferences to just get theoretical knowledge,” said Omawumi Ogbe.

“This is why we have designed 10X Thrive in a way that sees speakers taking on relatable topics in short but impactful conversations. No formal presentations, just experienced insights and practical tips that can be auctioned immediately .

“We are also building a global network and supportive community of like-minded people,” she added.

The conference, which will begin at 3 pm GMT on both days, is open to career professionals and business owners, including small and medium scale entrepreneurs, entry-level and C-Suite professionals from all parts of the world.

To register and join the event: https://10xthrive.w.tame.events/