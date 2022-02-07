Lush hair organises free workshop in Asaba to curb unemployment

Lush hair, makers of hair extension weave is set to hold a free vocational hairstyling workshop in Asaba through its Lush hair academy with the aim of bridging the country’s unemployment gap.

The free Hair braiding and styling workshop will kick off from February 8th to 10th, 2022 at the Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), Asaba and is open to anyone with a keen interest in tailing the profession of hairdressing or who has been nursing the ambition of excelling in the field.

To achieve this goal, Lush hair is partnering with NABCOTECH, a reputable College of technology in Nigeria which, since established has maintained its leadership position most especially in vocational training like professional Hairstyling, Photography, catering, etc.

Ritambhara Kakkar brand manager, Lush Hair said that the Lush Hair Academy is actively taking up the scope outline which was envisioned at the point of conceptualizing the idea and is effectively bringing it to life.

“Lush Hair Academy started off in Lagos early 2021 and has produced 60 graduates in different hairstyling genres, barely a year after it is expanding to Delta State, In a couple of years from now, our aim will be to spread nationwide, providing the capacity development opportunity to every Nigerian youth irrespective of the location, religion, ethnicity,” she said.

Edith Okechukwu, Coordinator, Lush Hair Academy, said the 3-day free workshop covers training on braids and bridal styling, and it is designed for anyone in Asaba who wants to sharpen their skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making and styling, from experts who already have made a remarkable impact in the industry.

“This is an ample opportunity we hope that the youth in Asaba would embrace, to build a sustainable career, lucrative business and most importantly, facilitate and improve their standard of living, although it is free, registration is compulsory and can be completed either online or at NABCOTECH,” she said.

She added that professional hairstylists are already on board to coach through the exercise which provides an opportunity to learn from industry professionals ready to provide deep insight as to what it takes to be successful on the job.