Lush hair portrays diversity, inclusion ideology in full gear at LFWS

Lush Hair Nigeria created a lasting statement at the recently concluded Lagos Fashion Week Show (LFWS) as it pushed its diversity and inclusion ideology in full gear with its wide range of models.

The motive of diversity and inclusion was to preach inclusiveness and break barriers erected by age, race, ethnicity, religion, gender/sexuality, etc.

Speaking at the Event, Ritambhara Kakkar, Lush Hair Brand Manager, said diversity is not only about welcoming and celebrating people from all types of backgrounds, but it also goes further to encapsulate a variety of traits and protected classes, including age, race, ethnicity, religion, gender/sexuality, etc.

“It is pleasing to see that Nigerians are beginning to appreciate the message we are projecting, which is beauty is all-inclusive and diverse in nature, through our unique products, colors, and designs, Lush Hair aims to highlight every trace of interest in people,” she said.

The Lagos Fashion Week was an exciting time for the attendees, filled with high fashion, fun, and excitement. The Lush Hair experience centre which was flamboyantly decorated showcased beautiful fashion collections as well as colorful and mind-blowing creative hairstyles which synchronized well to accentuate the elegance and confidence of each of the models that took a walk down the runway.

Few renowned celebrities who visited Lush Hair experience center adorning Lush Brand-inspired outfits include Shaffy Bello, Diadem, Linda Osifo, Denrele Edun, and other social media and fashion influencers.

One of the major highlights of the show was when the Lush Hair models all stepped out majestically strutting the runway in bright pink outfits and super creative hairstyles with a deep sense of inclusivity breaking the barriers of age bracket, body size, skin tone, gender, and race.

Sola Eden, a guest at the show said Lush Hair left a mark in the minds of the audience present at the show with the successful implementation of inclusivity and diversity ideology which shows that the brand accepts everyone with their unique feature.