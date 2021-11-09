X3M Ideas shines at 2021 Luum Awards

Nigerian international creative agency, X3M Ideas, has received the gold prize at the Luum Awards in Geneva, Switzerland.

Steve Babaeko, Founder and CEO of X3M Ideas, was presented with the plaque on Thursday, November 5, 2021.

The Luum Awards is a global festival dedicated to creativity, exclusively rewarding messages that seek to awaken a social, civic or environmental consciousness to make the world a better place.

X3M Ideas won the award for its work on the Suicide Notes, a campaign created to help people dealing with mental health issues. The campaign was executed for the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), a youth-focused mental health organization that is championing the fight against mental health-related stigma and creating an environment that makes it possible for people to seek care for their mental health without fear of discrimination.

Speaking on the award, Steve Babaeko, said, “We are very delighted to have won the Luum Award for our work on The Suicide Note. The Suicide Note campaign is very dear to our hearts because of the importance of the message it communicates. We are glad to see the campaign continue to make such a great impact across the world and are thankful to the Luum Awards jury for this recognition.”

X3M Ideas

In 2020, X3M Ideas won bronze at the Lisbon Advertising Festival for its International Women’s Day press campaign, ‘Make History Equal for Women’. The company was the only African agency to win an award at the festival and was one of the 17 bronze winners in the international competition. In December 2019, X3M Ideas emerged the “Best creative agency and Agency of the Year” in Nigeria at the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival which was held at Landmark, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Over the years, X3M Ideas has contributed tremendously to the educational sector in Lagos state. On its first anniversary in 2013, X3M Ideas renovated a block of five classrooms at Opebi Senior High School, Opebi where the agency’s office is based. In 2014, the company donated Computers, UPS devices and air-conditioners for use in the Tech Labs in two schools within Ikeja. Toilet and bath facilities and a complete lighting system were also donated to the Lagos State Boys Reform Home In 2015. This year, the agency unveiled a newly revamped science laboratory at the Oregun Junior High School in Lagos in celebration of its ninth anniversary.

Founded in August 2012, X3M Ideas has demonstrated exemplary consistency in the creative space both locally and internationally, and maintained its enviable position as one of the most valuable creative agencies in Africa.