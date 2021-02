Nigeria’s foremost digital marketing and advertising agency, X3M Ideas has launched its first internship programme called X3M IGNITE. The agency’s decision to launch this initiative is born out of the desire to further close the employment gap existing in the labour market especially for young graduates. With its culture of identifying talent and offering opportunities,…

