Association set to hold maiden peer-to-peer conference August 6

Stakeholders in Blockchain Association of Nigeria (SiBAN) has announced that all arrangements to hold its inaugural Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Conference billed for the 6th of August, 2022 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, has been concluded.

Speaking recently to the media on the upcoming event, the President of SiBAN, Senator Ihenyen disclosed that the conference which will be a hybrid event is part of the association’s commitment to educating users and members of the public about blockchain technology, promoting its adoption by both private and public bodies, ensuring consumer protection and helping them safeguard against scams, while also working with regulators to help maximise the untapped potentials of blockchain technology.

“Blockchain is one of the biggest opportunities for Africa in the 4th Industrial Age. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest country and one of the biggest players on the globe. We understand the challenges in this ecosystem as well as opportunities for Nigerians. That is why we have lineup a rich crop of experienced and successful leaders in this space to speak on the theme, ‘CeFi, DeFi & TradFi: is there a need for Convergence in the Current Divergence,” Ihenyen said.

“With this P2P Conference 2022 theme, we wish to have an open conversation about the emergence of blockchain technology, its application across the spectrum of CeFi, DeFi, and TradFi, and consider whether a convergence of these three is the better way to go for both innovators and regulators,” he explained.

Read also: X3M Ideas announces Middle East, Pan-African expansion as part of 10th anniversary celebration

Jude Ozinegbe, chairman of the Organising Committee for the conference, further revealed that the P2P Conference 2022 will be targeting up to 5000 participants, bringing players, policymakers, and the public together.

“The conference will provide participants with networking opportunities while serving as a vehicle to drive awareness of the economic value of what we do. Participants will also enjoy access to conference talks, workshops, and other learning opportunities and get to network with speakers, guests, and other conference participants,” he said.

Ozinegbe who is also the Convener of Cyberchain added that the P2P Conference 2022 will be free and opened to all to attend.

Among the speakers SiBAN has lined up for the conference is Channels Television’s crypto market analyst and Rume Ophi, founder of the CryptoPreacher Blockchain Academy CPBA.

Ophi said that the leadership of the conference committee couldn’t have chosen a better theme in the face of the current economic realities of the country. Noting that Nigerians are at the forefront of the adoption and utilisation of blockchain and cryptocurrency in Africa.

He expressed the optimism that the quality of speakers at the conference will make invaluable contributions to the alternative finance space in Africa.

Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN) is a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), an association of blockchain & crypto industry players founded in 2018.

Registered members work together to promote a free market for blockchain & crypto players by driving blockchain & crypto education, encouraging the adoption of model self-regulatory policies in accordance with global best practices, and collaborating with relevant bodies to ensure that while innovation is not stifled by regulation, consumer protection and investor safety are safeguarded.

At the Nigeria Fintech Week 2021, SiBAN was recognised as ‘The Best Blockchain Association in Africa.’