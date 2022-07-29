X3M Ideas announces Middle East, Pan-African expansion as part of 10th anniversary celebration

The much-anticipated 10th anniversary of X3M Ideas is a milestone in the episodes of marketing communications in Nigeria. Changing the course of the industry’s history, the pan-African creative agency celebrated a decade of existence with regional expansion projects- a rare occurrence for any indigenous advertising brand in Nigeria.

“In the past 10 years, X3M Ideas has revolutionised marketing communications using brand-tailored solutions to navigate the dynamic nature of the markets. Due to digital disruption, the business of advertising has become more complex than before. Rather than focus on the challenges of consumer markets where we operate, we see more opportunities for growth beyond the African continent,” Steve Babaeko, said while reflecting on the expansion plans.

Babaeko, who is optimistic that the next journey into new markets in Dubai, Kenya and Congo Brazzaville will breathe a new life into advertising practice in those regions; disclosed that the expansion operations for X3M Ideas first commenced in 2017 with the South Africa launch, while the Zambian operations kicked off in 2018.

“In January 2022, the operations were expanded to Congo Brazzaville. For the Founder, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, Africa is a big market full of opportunities. With a portfolio that boasts of incredible campaigns for brands like Flutterwave, FrieslandCampina, Diamond Bank, Glo, X3M Ideas has the reputation of helping brands find their ‘x-factor’ with its wealth of expertise and sound understanding of the African markets,” he stated.

At 10, X3M Ideas is penetrating the Middle East with its Dubai launch. No doubt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the second-largest investor in Africa after China. The current trend is that many Africa-focused companies are basing themselves in the emirate. According to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are now more than 21,000 African companies in Dubai.

Read also: DRC fetes AFRIMA in Kinshasa, discusses plans to preserve rumba heritage

“Dubai is a choice destination for businesses in Africa. Wherever we see a need for innovative solutions for strategic communications, we go there and help businesses find their ‘X-factor’ and deliver quality service,” Babaeko stated.

Based on the need for a truly African marketing communications agency in the Middle-East market, X3M Ideas is set for an unprecedented expansion project on the heels of its successful launch in South Central Africa. Since its inception, X3M Ideas has executed brilliant marketing campaigns and premium brand experiences for brands like Chivas, Beefeater, Access Bank, GoTV and Jameson in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

However, to help businesses find their ‘X-factor’, X3M Ideas studies and understands the consumer; cuts through the trade and channel activities expands its reach using digital and interactive media while measuring the impact of every campaign for further improvement.

“At ten, we will continue with our strategy of helping organisations find their spark, their X-Factor.’ X3M Ideas will always drive against the odds of inter-regional growth which is a rare feat for businesses with African roots. Rather than wait for the world to bring businesses to Africa, we are using innovative solutions in marketing communications to creatively redirect the traffic by taking Africa to the world,” Mike Miller, the executive creative director, X3M Ideas, stated in expressing optimism about the ongoing expansion drive.