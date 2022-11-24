Air Peace deepens competition in Uyo route with N50,000 relaunch fare

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest air carrier, has announced the resumption of its Uyo service on December 1, 2022.

This is expected to deepen competition in the route which up till now is only operated by Ibom Air.

Stanley Olisa, Spokesperson for Air Peace, disclosed that the Lagos-Uyo and Abuja-Uyo services will operate daily, with a fare of N50,000.

“We are happy to inform the flying public of the resumption of flight operations into Uyo on December 1, 2022, with a re-launch fare of 50,000 naira. Our customers can now book their Uyo flights on all our booking platforms as the schedules are live”, he said in a statement on Thursday.

Olisa stated that the airline recently received six Airbus aircraft to support its domestic and regional operations and continue to interconnect cities across Nigeria and beyond while also contributing to the development of the Nigerian economy. The airline now boasts of eight Airbus 320s including the earlier two in operation.

He added that Air Peace is committed to reducing the burden of air travel through the provision of easy connectivity, strategic route expansion and investment in the perfect aircraft.

The airline launched Uyo service in December 2016 but suspended it in 2020. Recently, it also announced the resumption of three weekly flights into Monrovia on December 2, 2022, and has reinstated its Yola service.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations, with an increasing modern fleet.