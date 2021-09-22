AIG invites applications for 6th round of scholarships

The Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, invites applications for its sixth round of AIG scholarships.

The scholarships offer an exciting opportunity to exceptional Nigerians currently working in the Federal and State civil services to attend the University of Oxford for one year and undertake a Masters in Public Policy degree.

The AIG Scholarships were launched in 2017 and since then, 27 scholarships worth over £50,000 each have been awarded to an outstanding group of young people in Nigeria and Ghana who possess the capacity to effect positive change.

Upon completing their degrees, AIG Scholars return to their home countries and use their learning to contribute to the development of their nations.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the executive vice-chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation said they are committed to supporting capacity-building opportunities for the civil service workforce.

“We want to see aspiring leaders take advantage of this opportunity to help transform public service delivery and in so doing, improve the lives of Nigerians. Applicants can expect to undergo a rigorous selection process that ensures that only the best of the best candidates are selected,” Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede said.

Successful candidates can look forward to spending the year at one of the world’s top universities, acquiring knowledge and skills from the outstanding academic faculty and expert practitioners, and interacting with other public sector leaders from around the world.

The scholarships are delivered under a partnership between the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, and are wholly funded by the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

Applications are welcome from Nigerian civil servants aged 25 to 50 with solid intellectual capacity, demonstrable leadership qualities, and a passion for restoring excellence in the Nigerian civil service. Information on full eligibility criteria and how to apply are available on the AIG website www.aigafrica.org. The application window closes on October 10, 2021.