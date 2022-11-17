Africa’s creative economy gets funding boost as YouTube reinforces support

YouTube has announced the expansion of efforts to support creators and the creative ecosystem in Africa through its #YouTubeBlack Fund (YBF) initiative, which will see creators getting either $20,000 or $50,000 and other benefits to improve their work.

Now in its third year, the initiative from YouTube is a follow-up to a global, multi-year commitment made in 2020 to uplift and grow Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers on the platform.

“YBF is focused on investing in African storytelling and storytellers with an intention to present fresh narratives that highlight the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of black voices as well as to educate audiences,” Zeph Masote, YouTube Lead for Southern Africa said.

“As support from YouTube, selected creators will receive $20,000 and $50,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months, and the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out throughout the year.

“Upcoming or young channels will be awarded the $20,000 while experienced content creators will be granted $50,000; paid through their YouTube adsense account,” Masote added.

15 creators from Nigeria will join the 2023 class, which has 135 people from across different countries, 45 of which are from Sub-Saharan Africa. BVF also extends beyond only creators; there are also artists, song writers/ producers. Among the 23 #YouTubeBlack Voices Artists selected for the programme are African fast-rising musical artists, Asake and BNXN from Nigeria, joining Gyakie from Ghana and Kamo Mphela from South Africa.

“We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund,” according to Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” Okosi added.

At an event in South Africa, the graduating YBF 2022 cohort had 11 Nigerian creatives, 11 from South Africa and 4 from Kenya. Steven Ndukwu, with the channel “Steven Ndukwu”, and 19.6 million views whose background in film making helped in his YouTube journey, said his content focuses on travel and documentaries about real estate.

“The YouTube Black Fund was really helpful for me, I got three things out of it; information especially about algorithms, access to a partner manager and the fund that will enable me travel more and get more gears,” Ndukwu said. “When I got into the class, I was at 50,000 subscribers but now almost at 200,000. I have also been able to employ two assistants. Thank you, YouTube, for this opportunity.”

Similarly, Mlungisi Nkosi, a South African creator, said he started his YouTube channel in 2020 to provide under-resourced communities in South Africa access to maths and science education during the lockdown period, unlike affluent communities cut off from access to education.

“I started teaching on YouTube to try and provide access so that students could continue learning. When I started with my Black Voices Fund (BVF) journey, I was at 5,000 subscribers but now at 105,000 subscribers,” Nkosi said while recounting the impact of the YouTube project.

“I can fairly say that my revenue model right now has grown and I’ve been able to set up a proper running business. Not only am I a teacher now but I can say that I’m an entrepreneur too.”

Justus Nandwa, a 35-year-old from Nairobi who is the creator of Shared moment with Justus, started his YouTube page two years ago. He was among the graduates of the 2022 YouTube black voice funds.

“Shared Moments with Justus quickly became that space where people meet to candidly share meaningful experiences and make the best out of life,” Justus said. “Being part of the Youtube Black voices fund class of 2022 has not only validated my sacrifices but given me the tools, resources and a team to work with in actualizing the dreams”.

The new intakes for the 2023 cohort also shared expectations, one of them was Mary Akpaokagi, also known as TaoOma saying she believes the opportunity will skyrocket her channel to the next level.

“I’ve been a part of the YouTube Community for a long time and I’m very glad I’m benefiting right now,” she said. “I can’t wait to start sharing my stories next year.”