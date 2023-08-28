Accion MfB empowers entrepreneurs with leadership skills

Accion Microfinance Bank, a microfinance institution in Nigeria has empowered young entrepreneurs with leadership skills to navigate the challenges of today’s dynamic professional and business landscape.

The first edition of the innovative program tagged ‘Leadership Thoughts Program: A Mind-Shifting Session with TJ’ offered an interactive mentoring platform aimed at nurturing the talents and potential of youth participants.

The event which was held recently at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos, brought together a diverse assembly of young individuals representing various sectors from across the country.

Taiwo Joda, managing director and chief executive officer at Accion MfB, highlighted the event’s significance as a testament to the Bank’s vision of empowering lives and fostering leadership skills among the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“We believe that investing in such initiatives will lead to a more resilient and innovative business ecosystem,” he said.

He added that leadership is not confined to titles but is demonstrated through action and example. “The importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and innovative problem-solving are key components of effective leadership.”

Joda played an engaging role in guiding participants through a transformative experience. Drawing upon his extensive expertise and experiences, he shared profound perspectives on leadership, offering practical advice to navigate the challenges of today’s dynamic professional and business landscape.

The discussion centred on cultivating habits that breed excellence in leadership, advocating for proactive approaches, fostering followership, effective communication, and efficient synergy.

Adefisayo Akinsanya, head of marketing communications at Accion MfB underlined the importance of establishing a strong leadership brand for career progression and entrepreneurial pursuits.

“Building visibility for one’s leadership brand necessitates the definition of core values, consistent alignment with character and competence, showcasing expertise, strategic networking, and leveraging social media to amplify brand presence,” she said.

Since its inception in 2006, the Bank has played a pivotal role in the Nigerian business landscape by empowering and supporting business owners in the country.