Accion Microfinance Bank Limited said it has remained capitalized well above the N5 billion capital base required for a national microfinance bank by regulation by April 2022. The bank stated this at its annual general meeting held recently in Lagos. This is coming as the bank has been recognized for putting structures in place that…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login