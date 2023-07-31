Accion Microfinance Bank gets awards, pledges to empower more businesses

Accion Microfinance Bank says it has three awards for its excellent performance on exceptional service delivery and leadership in the sector, promising to empower more businesses.

The awards categories won by the bank are ‘African Leadership Microfinance Brand of the Year 2023’ by the African Business Leadership Award (ABLA); ‘Most Socially Responsible Microfinance Bank 2023’ by the Global Economics and ‘Most Customer-Centric Microfinance Bank, Nigeria 2023’ by the International Finance Award 2023, according to a statement.

“Indeed, this is an honor and a push for the bank to do more in empowering businesses and lives across the country,” he said.

The bank described the awards as recognitions and testaments of its commitment to its mission and vision of transforming and empowering lives and businesses in the most sustainable and ethical manner in Nigeria.

The statement said: “Accion Microfinance Bank prides itself in consistently delivering on its promises of enabling a bright future for its customers while being a socially responsible citizen to communities.

As a leader in the microfinance sector; Accion MfB offers an array of customer-centric financial solutions through its digital channels; even as its constantly champions and drives the implementation of initiatives related to social impacts.

“The bank dedicates the awards to its valued customers, employees, the board, and other stakeholders who are the essence of its existence.”