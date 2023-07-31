NLC firm on Wednesday strike, urges worker participation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stands unwavering in its resolve to initiate a nationwide strike, set to commence on Wednesday, protesting the unfavourable ramifications of fuel subsidy elimination.

With an unwavering spirit, the NLC has undertaken extensive mobilization endeavours to prepare for the impending mass action, per an available schedule in Abuja.

The NLC has urgently summoned all Nigerians to assemble at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on August 2, 2023, at the early hour of 7 am, to vociferate their concerns and actively partake in a peaceful demonstration.

The NLC ardently contends that a responsible government should not forsake its citizens to the capricious dictates of unregulated market forces. Instead, the Federal Government should diligently address the illicit aspects of fuel subsidies and extend essential safeguarding to ordinary citizens against avoidable hardships.

Read also Tinubu treating Nigerians like slaves – NLC

Foremost among the core requisitions of the NLC is for the government to promptly undertake remedial action to refurbish and optimize all domestic refineries, ensuring an ample fuel supply to meet the nation’s consumption demands.

Recent monetary policies enacted by the administration led by President Bola Tinubu have garnered criticism. The NLC has expressed profound apprehension concerning the government’s laissez-faire approach toward the national currency, underscoring the significance of appropriate measures to preserve the currency’s stability.

Undeterred, the union tenaciously demands the government’s expeditious reversal of all “anti-poor policies”. Moreover, the labour group insists on promptly releasing withheld salaries owed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, among other pressing concerns.

Today, Monday, the NLC has a scheduled rendezvous with the Federal Government in anticipation of the imminent nationwide strike slated for Wednesday. The NLC castigates the Tinubu-led administration for toying with the lives of Nigerians. This sentiment resonates with academic unions like the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, both have embarked on nationwide mobilization in solidarity with the NLC’s strike.