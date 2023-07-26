Tinubu treating Nigerians like slaves – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of treating Nigerians “like slaves and conquered people.”

The NLC also strongly criticised the government for “refusing to put in place safeguards to protect Nigerians from the harsh economic situation that its policies have inflicted on the people.” It said that the government has “rather decided to “insult the sensibilities of Nigerian masses by offering us N8,000 per family and offering themselves N70bn,” as palliative for petrol subsidy removal.

The NLC in a communique issued at the end of its central working committee (CWC) meeting held on Tuesday, July 25, and signed by Joe Ajaero, president, and Emmanuel Uboaja, general secretary, respectively, therefore, announced a nationwide strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, just as it accused the government of frustrating labour’s efforts to discuss all issues at stake.

“That the Federal Government has frustrated and abandoned its own committee which was a product of social dialogue between the government and worker’s organisations in the country. While the committee has not met, the government embarked on unilateral actions and programmes.

“Since Mr. President’s “subsidy is gone forever” speech on inauguration day; the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone; decent living has gone – increasing despair of unimaginable dimensions.

“That the Federal Government has continued to treat Nigerians as slaves and a conquered people which it treats with impunity without any concern on the consequences,” the NLC said.

“The CWC resolved to give the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum within which to meet our demands and to embark on a nationwide action – from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-workers policies.

“All affiliates and state councils are to begin immediate mobilisation and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities, including the ones already on the streets to ensure that government listens to the people,” the NLC said in the communique.

To avert the proposed strike, the congress listed the following conditions: The immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in petrol price, increase in public school fees, release of the eight-month withheld salary of university lecturers and workers.

“The immediate inauguration of the Presidential Steering Committee as agreed in the earlier consequential dialogues.”

The NLC called on all civil society organisations and Nigerians to “begin mobilisation to take action on their own to save our nation, and organise mass protest rallies across the nation to demonstrate outrage against the inhuman actions and policies of the government.”