AEDC to disconnect electricity to SGF, MDAs, others over outstanding bills

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has listed indebted customers to be disconnect from electricity source to include Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Nigeria Army, Federal Capital Development Authority among other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Company in an earlier notice had stated that all customers who fail to pay up their debts by June 3, will be disconnected from power source.

It emphasized that timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

“To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024,” it said.

Other indebted customers according to AEDC includes: Nigeria Airforce, Defence Headquarters (HQ), Kogi state government, Niger state government, Nigeria Police Force HQ, Nigerian army barracks, Federal ministry of industry.

“Nigeria Police Force HQ, Nigerian Army Barracks, Power House, Head of Service, Ministry of education, Ministry of women affairs, Ministry of industry, Ministry of trade, Ministry of interior.

Also included are: Ministry of water resources, National stadium, Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall, Ministry of finance, Ministry of education, Ministry of trade, National Planning Commission (budget), Ministry of works, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja and all other customers owing AEDC.