Abia to partner Chamber of Commerce for successful 2022-Aba International Trade Fair

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that his administration would partner the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) to ensure that their plan of staging the 2022 Aba International Trade Fair succeeds.

The governor, who made the promise when he received in audience, a delegation of the leadership of the Chamber at Governor’s Lodge, Aba, said that the return of the Aba Trade Fair has become long overdue and regretted that the trade fair, which was one of the most popular events in Aba towards the end of every year has not been held in a long while.

He expressed joy that the new leadership of ACCIMA is prioritising the return of the fair and assured that his administration would work closely with the city chamber to make it a success.

He congratulated Jerry Kalu, the chamber’s president, whom he described as one of the most authentic Aba business leaders and expressed his complete confidence in his ability to drive not just the actualization of the trade fair, but the success of the chamber.

Read also: Simba TVS offers latest mobility solutions at Enugu International Trade Fair

Ikpeazu noted that it was auspicious that at a time like this, another Aba business leader, IlJohn Udeagbala, is also the president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), adding that together with Kalu, the business community in Aba will be better for it.

He assured the chamber of his administration’s commitment to the promotion of trade and commerce as a veritable enabler for the development of the economy of the State, noting that all over the world, private sector investments are the most important wheels that drive economic prosperity.

Jerry Kalu earlier told the governor that they came to present themselves as the new executive team of the chamber and seek the partnership of the State Government in their programmes of action, especially in the organisation of the repackaged Aba International Trade Fair, which is planned to be held between November and December this year.