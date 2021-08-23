Abia to execute one project in every ward

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has unveiled plans to commence the execution of one project in every political ward of the state, as part his “one ward, one project initiative”.

Governor Ikpeazu announced this during a meeting with chairmen and councilors across the 17 local government areas of the state, in Umuahia.

He directed councilors of each ward to articulate and submit through their respective leaders of council, one project that is dear to the hearts of the people of their various wards.

Ikpeazu also directed council leaders to liaise with the executive chairmen to reach his office with the list not later than two weeks for immediate action.

He urged the chairmen to work in synergy with their deputies and councillors for greater development in their areas.

The governor further urged them to take the issue of security seriously by holding monthly security meetings that will involve traditional rulers, heads of security agencies in their domains and selected stakeholders.

He also implored them to sensitise and mobilise them to participate actively in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise.