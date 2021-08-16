Inland dry port to improve trade in Abia – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said the proposed inland dry port in Abia will facilitate trade in the state.

Ikpeazu also assured that the state government would deploy resources within its reach to complete the dry port.

The inland dry port situated at Avo Intigha, in Isiala Ngwa North local government area of the state, according to Ikpeazu, is another project showcasing his administration’s effort to attract investments in Abia.

Ikpeazu, while commissioning the Amaorji junction-Abayi – Isi Court road, in Isiala Ngwa North, explained that the project was undertaken to improve the ease of doing business in the Southeast region of Nigeria.

According to him, “we are aware that many of the containers belonging to businessmen from this region are stuck at the Apapa port in Lagos State, but when we complete the dry port, our businessmen can bring in goods easily and also export what they have manufactured.

He said the newly constructed road was an intervention project of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

Joy Nwanju, permanent secretary, ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs explained that the project initiated in 2019 comprises three roads across the three senatorial zones of the state, saying the first of the roads in Abia South senatorial zone had earlier been commissioned. She noted that the third project in Abia North senatorial zone would be commissioned in no distant time.

Bob Ogu, the commissioner for works, said the governor has developed a template for completing all ongoing road projects in the state. He urged indigenes and other residents of the area, to desist from making bonfires on the road during festivities.