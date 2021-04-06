A look at ISO 41001: The new standard for FM

Facility Management (FM), one of the fastest growing professional and operational disciplines in the world now, has a globally acceptable international standard that was specifically developed for the sector.

The ISO 41001, first published in 2018,was recently reviewed and adopted for use in Nigeria by the National Mirror Committee set up under the directive of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

As a strategic tool and set of guidelines, the Standard sets out a framework, including organisational processes to deliver competency-based effective services supported by adequate sharing of information.

It will also help to clarify the ‘what’ and ‘why’ facility management is an important discipline to all organisations in the management, operation and maintenance of the workplace, its assets and operational efficiencies by emphasizing the need for key skills and competencies.

The Standard provides appropriate guidance in a similar manner as the Quality, Occupational Safety & Health and Environmental Management System Standards that already exist.

A first of its kind management system standard (MSS) specifically designed for FM, ISO 41001 is used by businesses, globally, to ensure that operations, products and services meet or exceed expectations.

The Standard aims to increase awareness and support the development, implementation and maintenance of effective facility management regimes in all sectors of industry and commerce worldwide.

The Standard was developed to acknowledge the rapid growth and increased complexity of the facility management market. It also reflects the growing needs and pressures impacting the sector which includes new regulatory requirements, increasing sustainability and environmental considerations.

Others are growing resilience and security demands, changes in the way the modern workplace is designed, used and equipped, often driven by technological change, and the drive for corporate social responsibility

FM, being uniquely placed as the integrator of people, place, and processes across the built environment, aligns the facility capability and functionality with a demand organization’s mission and resources.

This requires FM professionals to be innovative and respond to the ever-changing requirements. As a result, the Standard creates an opportunity for a common language and understanding that will support FM professionals in being able to communicate the value it creates for business and society and allow for more recognition of the FM profession.

The COVID-19 pandemic, having posed unprecedented challenges across many aspects of life, from the support of critical healthcare through cleaning protocols to cybersecurity for remote workers worldwide, reinforces the importance of having systems and standards in place to ensure resources and best practices are brought to bear efficiently and effectively thereby contributing to our quality of life.

During and beyond the COVID-19 crisis, FM teams and networks will be expected to carry out responses outside of normal operations, as well as adjustments to routine business activities, to meet performance requirements.

To this end, ISO 41001 will promote a positive outlook for marketing FM to a wider and more global community by influencing demand for its professional services.

Another benefit and one of key expectations of ISO41001 is using benchmarking within the facility management discipline. This becomes even more significant in emerging markets like Nigeria where the requirement for professionally delivered facility management services may not have been perceived.

In concluding, it may be difficult to ascertain how this laudable milestone will impact the FM landscape. However, the strategic focus of ISO 41001, together with other related standards, 41011(vocabulary), 41012 (guidance) and 41013 (scope) provide the criteria by which facility management teams can be measured against agreed performance targets.