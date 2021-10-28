2023: Wike, Tambuwal, Makinde, others in Ondo to welcome Mimiko back to PDP

Barely 48-hours that Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President, disclosed that a former governor and some political bigwigs would defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko is on his way back to the party.

BusinessDay reports that Mimiko, who was a former governor of Ondo State between 2009 and 2017 on the platform of Labour Party, has been on political journeys of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Zenith Labour Party where he made attempts to run for Presidential and Senatorial tickets in 2019.

Read also: NPDC, Seplat collaboration in Delta and Edo fruitful- Okowa

At present in his home town in Ondo State, Mimiko is playing host to four governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), namely, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Okesie Ikpeazu of Abia state and they are currently in a closed-door meeting.

It was however, gathered that their visits and closed-door meeting in Mimiko’s town in Ondo could herald Mimiko’s defection alongside his supporters and followers to the PDP today.

Details later…….