Delta high court complex to enjoy 24-hour power supply – Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the High Court Building Complex that is under construction in Asaba, will on completion be connected to the State Independent Power Plant (PPP) rather than the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) line.

This is geared towards ensuring that there will be 24-hour power supply to the complex just like the State secretariat is enjoying 24- hour power supply.

The assurance came against the backdrop of severe epileptic power supply being experienced by households and businesses in the State.

Governor Oborevwori, who gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen during the inspection of the project, stated that the project would be ready for completion to mark his Administration’s first year in office on May 29th, 2024.

He said he was impressed with the exterior finishing of the building but frowned at the poor interior finishing, hence, he told the contractor to ensure proper finishing of the project in readiness for inauguration in May.

The five-storey High Court building has conference halls, chambers, a library, zoom room, computer laboratory, public and private elevators, holding cell for suspects, registry, canteen, car park and male and female convenience apartments.

“The exterior is good and we are satisfied with it. It’ s just little maintenance. But the interior is where we have challenges. They have over delayed the commissioning of this project.

“I was here on the 23rd of June, less than a month after I assumed office. I came here again, on the 31st of August last year and I am here now. This is the third time I am visiting this project. It shows how important it is to us. It is one of the projects to be commissioned to mark my one year in office.

“We are here with the Chairman of the one year anniversary planning committee, who is the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, and we are not too satisfied with the work.

“But they have promised that, within too weeks, everything will be okay. The person in charge of the furnishing has also assured us to deliver within the next two to three weeks. So, I am sure that, by next month, we are going to commission this project”, he said.

On the expectations of workers on May Day, Governor Oborevwori said: “I am a worker-friendly governor. I paid the outstanding workers’ promotion arrears when I came in.

“We supported the local governments to clear outstanding pension arrears and, just last week, we gave vehicles to the 29 Permanent Secretaries that have not got vehicles. So, you will hear from me on May day”, he stated.