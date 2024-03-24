Mbah pledges to end epileptic power supply in Enugu

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has said that his administration was going to end the challenges posed by epileptic power supply to businesses and residents of the state.

“Electricity is a major infrastructural requirement for industrial development. We are going to set up Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission as we tackle all legal and regulatory issues in actualising the objective,” Mbah said.

The governor made the pledge while responding to questions at a town hall meeting with various stakeholders including journalists in the state at the old Government Lodge.

He said that the state would use the opportunities provided by the power sector reforms that decentralised electricity to generate and distribute power to boost businesses and ensure steady power supply to the residents.

He said that the State Electricity Regulatory Commission would soon be set up as part of measures to actualise the goal “between now and 2026, we will be able to generate enough for both business and households.

“Working with the private sector, we shall generate and distribute electricity in Enugu by the end of 2026. We will build new transmitter lines and handle distribution of power.

“People can come here to buy and distribute power, our desire is to ensure we have steady power supply to businesses and households in Enugu,” the governor said.

He disclosed that 135 contracts have been awarded out of the 260 smart schools proposed by the government in all the 260 wards saying that by September 2025 all the smart schools will be functional.

Mbah talked about workers’ welfare and pension of both teachers and retired local government workers, promising to clear it when the committee set up for it is must have submitted their report.