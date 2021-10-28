NPDC, Seplat collaboration in Delta and Edo fruitful – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday, said that the age-long collaboration between NPDC/Seplat Energy Plc and the government of Delta and Edo States has been fruitful and rewarding.

The governor made the assertion during the grand finale of the 10th edition of the NPDC and Seplat Pearls Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in Delta and Edo States, held in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Various schools from the two states participated in the competition and Peniel Academy, from Boji Boji Owa in Ikah North East Local Government Area of Delta State, clinched the first place position to emerge the champion of the competition and was awarded N7m while each of the three participating students received N100,000 reward.

Pioneer Education Center, Benin City, Edo State took 2nd place position and was awarded N3 million while their three students each got N75,000 reward.

Igbinedion Education Center, Benin City, Edo State came third and was given N1 million while the three participating students were awarded N50,000 each.

The Dayrence Secondary School, Sapele, Delta State, came fourth and the three students that participated were encouraged with N10,000 each.

The 116 teachers that participated in the competition were also rewarded with Android phones even as the teachers (handlers) of the four winning schools each got a laptop.

There were other mouth-watering prizes to the most behaved school, most participatory school etc.

Governor Okowa who was represented by Rose Ezewu, Delta State commissioner for secondary education, said that the independent firm has made remarkable impression in the education industry in both states.

“It is a milestone that has left a lasting impression in the minds of our students, teachers and the schools through interventions in education.

Beyond the atmosphere of competition promoted by Seplat Pearl Quiz contest, there is the multiplier effect through increased zeal on the part of our students in all the subjects.

While appreciating the company for the sponsorship of the programme, he appealed to other well-meaning individuals and corporate organizations to emulate the Seplat initiative as the Universal Basic Education (UBE) believes that education is the responsibility of all.

Chioma Nwachuku, director, external affairs and sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc had earlier described the competition as the NPDC/Seplat Energy joint venture corporate social responsibility (JVCSR) initiative, a programme designed to improve quality of education in the country by rewarding excellence and ensuring that academic prowess is respected.

Nwachuku who was represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, base manager, western assets of the firm, said that the company also helps to build infrastructures in schools through the programme, adding that the winnings of the competition were not pocket money but project-based.

The winnings of the schools are tied to the projects in the schools to make the schools more comfortable for the students while the cash rewards to the students are scholarship grants, he explained.