FG approves salary increase for civil servants

Ahead of the May 1 Workers’ Day celebration, the Federal Government on Monday approved an increase of between 25% and 35% in salary for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

The salary structures are the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS) and Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS)

Others are the Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

This was contained in a statement signed by Emmanuel Njoku, head of press, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The statement said the increases would be effected in arrears from January 1, 2024.

It will be recalled that those in the Tertiary Education and Health Sectors had already received their increases which involved Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS)

for Universities.

For Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, it involved the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

The health sector also benefitted through the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The statement further revealed that the Federal Government has also approved increases In pension of between 20% and 28% for pensioners on the Defined Benefits Scheme in respect to the above-mentioned six consolidated salary structures with effect from 1st January 2024.

It was not immediately clear if the new salary increase is part of the new Minimum Wage being negotiated with the members of the organised labour.

Efforts to get Festus Usifo, President of the Trade Union Congress TUC, to speak on the increase proved abortive as the lines were unreachable as at the time of filing this report.