Abdulrazaq reshuffles cabinet, moves to prioritise solid minerals in Kwara

Considering the perceived illegality which has pervaded the solid minerals and mining sector of the Country’s economy, with Kwara State being one of the State’s where illegal mining is prevalent, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has rejigged the State Solid Minerals Ministry with a view to prioritising its operations.

Consequently, the governor has sworn in Alabi Afeez Abolore as a new Commissioner for Solid Minerals with a charge on him to be patriotic, hardworking and prudent in his new office, working against unscrupulous elements that engage in illegal mining in the State.

With the cabinet reshuffle, Governor Abdulrazaq moved Abdul Quawiy Olododo to the Ministry of Works and Transport as the Commissioner, a responsibility he had earlier shared in acting capacity with his Solid Minerals Portfolio.

Alabi, a native of Iponrin in Ilorin East local government, had earlier served as the State as Commissioner for Tertiary Education until May 29, 2023.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary the Governor, noted that Governor Abdulrazaq at the brief ceremony attended by

Yakubu Salihu Danladi, the House of Assembly Speaker, among others, said, “you are again joining the administration on the back of your track record, your commitment to excellent public service, and your people skills as a technocrat and a politician.

“The Government has a clear agenda to leave Kwara a lot better than it met it. We have made impressively positive differences across the state, and you are joining the cabinet to contribute your own bit to the progress so far made.

“Team work, due diligence, hard work, patriotism, and prudence are key to achieving greater efficiency and better outcomes in this important role. I trust you to do your best as you join the cabinet once again.”

Mamman Saba Jibril, Chief of Staff, however tasked th Commissioner to be loyal, steadfast and committed as they take up the new responsibilities, adding that their choices were rewards for the service to the community and a support for the party.

Alabi, the new Commissioner, thanked Governor Abdulrazaq for putting his trust in him to serve the State, pledging not to let down his Government and the people of the State.

“I am standing here this evening to pledge that all the sterling qualities you have presented in your speech shall be achieved In Shaa Allaah. I am going to work in a way to ensure that all the unwavering commitment, dedication, and loyalty shall continue. I will not fail the administration,” he said.