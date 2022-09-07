2023: LCCI to engage Tinubu, Atiku, Obi on economic blueprint

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says it is set to engage the three major presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to present their economic blueprint to the business community.

The candidates are Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, of the Labour Party (LP).

Chinyere Almona, the LCCI director-general, who made this known in a statement, Wednesday, said the event would be part of the 2022 edition of LCCI’s Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election.

She said the LCCI was a non-partisan private sector operator which was, however, interested in the economic agenda of the candidates and their plans to make Nigeria better.

She said as part of its public policy advocacy, the chamber was exploring ways of creating a conducive business environment in Nigeria through positive engagements with government at all levels.

Read also: 2023: Atiku campaign organisation disowns diaspora groups seeking to raise funds

Almona said that the LCCI had over the years, offered a platform for governorship and presidential candidates from major political parties to present their plans for private sector development in Nigeria.

According to her, the chamber has hosted a series of forums successfully over the last four political transitions (16 years).

“The forum which is scheduled to hold on three separate dates at Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos, provides a first-hand opportunity for presidential candidates of the three leading political parties to speak to the organised private sector on their economic blueprint for Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 9.30 a.m; Peter Obi, the LP candidate, is slated for Wednesday, September, 14, at 9.30 a.m, and Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate, will come October 28, at 9.30 a.m,” she said.

She added that the physical event, which will be streamed on all LCCI social media platforms, provides an opportunity for participants to ask questions from the presidential candidates on their manifestoes.