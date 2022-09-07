2023: Atiku campaign organisation disowns diaspora groups seeking to raise funds

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) has disowned an undated letter issued under the authority of a “Campaign Coordinator/President” of a group calling itself the Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID).

In a statement dated 6th September, 2022 a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay, Atiku Campaign Organisation, said the letter was titled ‘Fundraising Dinner Event for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Election Campaign 2023.’

It also stated that the letter was “apparently sent to potential donors and members of the general public inviting donations to the presidential campaign of our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in exchange for unfettered access to Atiku Abubakar, among other promises.”

The statement therefore, stated that “The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation hereby notifies the general public, particularly Nigerians in the Diaspora as well as corporate organisations within and outside Nigeria, that the Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) is a body/organisation unknown to our candidate, and neither he nor the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation has authorised any such fundraising event to be held on his behalf nor on behalf of his Campaign Organisation.”

It also notified the general public that “the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) is not in any way affiliated or related to Atiku Abubakar and the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, and has not been mandated or authorised in any way whatsoever to represent the candidate or his campaign in any matter whatsoever.”

The Campaign Organisation also warned that “In line with the foregoing, any person or organisation dealing with the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) and/or its Campaign Coordinator/President or indeed with any other organisation for the purposes of raising funds for our presidential candidate does so at their own risk and responsibility.”