2023: Gov Bala urges LG chairmen to support party candidates in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has urges the elected local government chairmen in the state to fully support all the People Democratic party (PDP) candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The state governor made the call while addressing the party stakeholders at a meeting Monday in Bauchi. He said that the party at the local government level should support the party candidates for the ultimate victory of the party.

Bala who pointed out that the party is doing well at the state level, called for unity among party members.

“We must come together, our elected local government Chairmen are not supporting our candidates as much as I want, we have to do it, that gap should be closed down”, the state governor said.

He enjoined the PDP leaders at the local governments to close ranks with councilors and chairmen irrespective of their tenure, assuring that they will remain a veritable structure of the party and will be respected even after their tenure.

The governor added that the party will adopt one structure in terms of campaigns from the gubernatorial, Senatorial and other elective offices.

Bala warned party members against involvement in the controversies surrounding the party at the national level.

“It’s above us, leave that to me to handle it the way I am handling it as your leader, because certainly we cannot afford that, it will have a disparaging consequences on us”, the governor said.

Bala noted the possibility of the party having a unified agents at the polling units, adding that there would be consultation from the presidential to the state assembly levels in order to have uniform people as agents.