Former speaker Dogara symbol of unity, development in the northeast – Solomon

The speaker of the 8th Nigerian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has been described as a prominent politician who brought unity and unprecedented development to his constituency and the northeast as a whole.

An ex-House of Assembly aspirant for the Lere/Bula constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Solomon B. Solomon made this known in an interview with BusinessDay’s Bauchi correspondent on Wednesday.

Hon. Solomon while describing the former speaker as a bridge builder, said Hon Dogara is his political mentor and role model.

He further pointed out that the former speaker voluntarily opted not to contest the House of Representatives seat to allow other candidates to contest and have a sense of belonging.

He said the former speaker House of Representatives was the first person to present a bill for the creation of the Northeast Development Commission on the floor of the House which was debated by the honourable members and approved by the executive arm of the government which is now being enjoyed and would continue to be of tremendous benefits to the entire people of the region for decades.

Read also: Experts worry over empty cargo aircraft from Nigeria despite large agro-produce

The Solomon reiterated his commitment to APC with the zeal of contributing his own quota towards the victory of the party candidates in the area and urged the people of the constituency to rally round the candidates in order to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Solomon called on youths in the area to avoid being used by unpatriotic politicians as political thugs in order to achieve their selfish interests. He said they should rather engage in small-scale businesses and other ventures to contribute to national development.

“The era of showing political, ethnic, religious and regional differences is over hence the need for politicians and fellow countrymen to unite themselves and work together for national development,” he said.

” I prayed for the restoration of peace in all the troubled areas in the country in order to ensure rapid development of the nation”

He called on the electorates to elect leaders that would unite the people and work towards the upliftment of the country, not those that want to divide us more, considering how the country is already divided along religious and regional line.