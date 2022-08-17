2023 election: Be wary of selfish leaders Don warns electorate

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigerians have been warned to be wary of politicians whose interests are not for the progress of the country but for selfish gains that could plough the nation into further economic and social crises.

Kabiru Adeyemo, a professor and vice-chancellor, of Lead City University, gave the advice at the 6th L.L Ali Annual/2nd Memorial Lecture, organised by the Oyo State branch of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (N.I.S) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Adeyemo noted that many of the crops of politicians jostling for the post of Nigerian presidency by 2023 have been seen not to be worthy of the role, as they have shown their selfish attitudes in public offices they have earlier held.

“We expect leaders who will be proactive, not the selfish types that will be only interested in their own selves and their families, look at the problem we are having in Nigeria, most of our leaders are failures because they have put selfish interests above the collective interest, we are not blaming the leaders alone, the followers also have their own portions of the blame, in my recommendations, I said we need leaders who are committed to the progress of the nation.

“We are today saying that our future leaders should be people that believe in pioneering people-oriented programmes, they should be people with integrity and have a strong belief in good governance and ensure that things work how they should be.

“The followers should rededicate themselves, be focused, do not vote for people because of money, vote for that who is credible, the one with good vision, that can deliver the bigger future that we all dream, not the one that will give you ten thousand naira, We are saying the future should be paramount to us,” he advised.

Read also: We’ll not participate in Osun LG election – PDP

He however, warned Nigerians of the politicians that cannot specify their programmes of action, but would rather sway the interest of voters to their favour with money, adding that with the present state of the nation, whoever that will become the next Nigerian president must be proactive and ready to pioneer people-oriented programmes that will rescue the economy.

The don, who described the late Surveyor Lasis Lasupo Iyanda Ali as the oldest Surveyor that pioneered transformational and pragmatic leadership in the surveying profession during his lifetime, enjoined Nigerian youths to emulate leaders that prioritise progressive values above materialism.

“It is an opportunity for me to be here to honour Baba Alli, one of the oldest surveyors in Nigeria, during his time, he was the oldest Surveyor in Nigeria, he was a pragmatic and transformational leader.

The President, Nigerian Institutions of Surveyors, Kayode Oluwamotemi in his address which was delivered by the Deputy National President of the Institution, Surveyor Matthew Ibitoye, said the occasion was a clear manifestation of the interest of the institution to celebrate its leaders who had contributed to the development of the surveying profession.

He went further to charge the members of the institution to be positive and dynamic in their professional dealings, especially as the nation is facing a critical economic reality.

“At this time of serious economic challenges, we should become more positive, proactive, resourceful and dynamic in our dealings, not only among ourselves, but across the profession and by extension, touch all our current and potential clients with our values.”

The State Branch Chairman of the institution, Surveyor Abiodun Lamidi, in his welcome address, also eulogised the late Pa Lasis Ali, noting that the legacy he left behind remained unforgotten.

He prayed for the repose of Pa Ali’s soul and encouraged members to emulate the great deeds of the celebrant.