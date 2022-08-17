We’ll not participate in Osun LG election – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has declared that it would not participate in the October 15, 2022 local government election in the state.

Recall that Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) had on Monday announced October 15, 2022 as the date for the local government election in the state, but the People’s Democratic Party had approached the Federal High Court in Osogbo to challenge the legality or otherwise of the proposed conduct of the local council election.

Speaking in Osogbo on Tuesday, Akindele Adekunle, the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, said the party cannot join the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in illegality.

Adekunle said: “We are already challenging the illegality of the planned local government election in court so we can’t be part of any illegality. Never!

Read also: 2023: INEC displays voter register for claims, objection in Lagos

“We are law abiding and we have been enlightening even the chairman of OSSIEC himself.

“If they are adamant and they still go ahead to conduct the election, of course, the law will take its course.

“We will not hesitate to sanction whoever has decided to go against the law. That’s why we’re doing everything within our powers to engage them, educate them and to let them see the consequences of their actions so that they will not plunge the state into an avoidable crisis.”

Adekunle, while reacting to allegation of threat message received by OSSIEC chairman, said the OSSIEC chairman is only afraid of his shadows.

According to the PDP chairman, “We don’t have to send any text message to anybody because we’re already in power and we’re very comfortable. I think it’s a figment of his own imagination. Maybe, he’s afraid of his shadows.

“We don’t do such and for the fact that we’ve taken it to court to challenge their illegalities, we can’t threaten anybody.”